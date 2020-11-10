What’s up with Cincinnati’s Fountain Square Christmas tree?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Cincinnati’s Christmas tree is looking a bit sparse this year.

A 65-foot Norway Spruce arrived at Fountain Square this weekend, the focal point of the holiday season across the city.

The tree, provided by Jim and Charlotte Sherwood of Wadsworth, Ohio, was hoisted into place on the southwest corner of the square next to the ice skating rink.

Many people passing by the tree have noticed that the tree looks a tad scrawnier than usual, with what appears to be patches of holes where branches are missing or aren’t as full as usual. Photos of the sparse tree also began circulating on social media.

“The downtown Cincinnati Christmas tree could not be more on brand for 2020 if it tried,” one Twitter user wrote with a picture of the tree.

Fountain Square staff members wrote: “2020 has been a rough year for all of us, including our tree. Our team is hard at work making this 65’ Norway Spruce beautiful for the holiday season.”

So, what caused the tree to look a bit – Charlie Brown-ish? Officials with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) tell us it’s normal for the tree to look a bit droopy upon arrival.

“Basically, only a few guys who are trained to climb in the tree, cut the ropes and place the branches were available this weekend and not enough of them to get the job done. They are working slowly but surely to get the tree looking beautiful by the weekend. It’s about the same process as usual, but we typically have it done in a day or two instead of 5-6 days,” said Emily Stowe, with 3CDC.

Over the next few days, the tree will be decorated with stands of lights and capped with a five-foot-tall red Macy’s star.

The tree will be lit during a televised WLWT special on Nov. 27.