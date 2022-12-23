Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays.

According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year.

In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. There will be no bulk collection on Dec. 23, 30 and Jan. 6.

In Moraine, Garbage, recycling and bulk collection will be on Saturday, Dec. 31. During the week of Jan. 2, garbage and recycling collection will be on Saturday, Jan. 7.

In Jefferson Township, garbage collection will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The release said Bulk collection will take place on two Saturdays, Dec. 31 and Jan. 7.

The department is asking customers to have all containers at their collection locations by 6:30 a.m. on pickup days.