What’s Halloween 2020 looking like? Local costume shop weighs in

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Halloween is just over a month away and there are many questions about how the popular holiday will look this year.

At Foy’s Halloween Shop in Fairborn, people said it’s definitely not a normal Halloween this year but there are some out buying costumes, and said they are going to find a way to have a safe, socially distanced spooky celebration.

Governor Mike DeWine said he’ll issue guidance for Halloween this Friday, but some Miami Valley residents said they are already planning on celebrating.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year, I’m looking forward to it, I hope it will go on this year,” said one customer, Corbin. “As long as people social distance, wear their mask, make sure they’re following the health administration and doing what they’re supposed to, we think everyone will be fine,” added his friend Glendon.

The Fairborn Halloween Festival has already been canceled and Michael Foy at Foy’s Halloween Store said he supports the decision to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting crowds.

“My grandfather started this shop eight months before the stock market crashed in 1929,” said Foy. “I think this year is probably harder than the Great Depression.”

But he said customers are still coming in, buying costumes because he said parties are still happening with groups of 10 or less, and said people can still socially distance and trick or treat.

“I believe if you wear a mask and you stay as far away as possible from someone I think you’ll be fine,” said Foy. “You’re never bunched up, you’re only with your little group and they could be 5-100 feet apart.”

He’s the third generation to own his family’s store and he’s not too worried about this Halloween because he’s open year-round but he thinks the pop up Halloween shops will find it difficult to sell all their merchandise.

He said he knows many people will sit this year out but it helps that Halloween falls on a Saturday.

“I talk to costume shops across the U.S.,” said Foy. “They feel like it’s going to be smaller this year, but not much.”

Foy recommends shopping in the evening for your costumes so you can avoid the busiest hours. They are open until 11 p.m. on the weekends.