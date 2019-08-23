What you should know about getting to Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With more than 20,000 people expected to take to the streets around the Oregon District on Sunday, you can bet parking will be near impossible.

Starting Sunday at 11:00am RTA will be running FREE shuttles from UD arena to the Oregon District.

Each bus can hold roughly 50 people and will run non-stop through out the day.

“We are Dayton Strong. We are part of this community and we will help whenever we can. Obviously with transportation it just makes sense that we would step in and provide that service,” said Jessica Olson, the communications manager for the Greater Dayton RTA.

UD Arena will open up lots A, B and C for free parking.

Don’t worry about leaving your car because the area will be secure.

RTA will start with 10 shuttles for Gem City Shine and will add more buses if needed.

Bags will not be allowed in the event so you should avoid them on the bus too.

Shuttles will run through 1:00am, Monday.

