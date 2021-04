URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam.

The Sheriff’s office said people in the county are getting calls where the caller ID shows the name “fire department.” The person calling then says they’re asking for donations for a wounded fireman, but this is not true.

Officials said they will never ask for donations over the phone and if you get a call like this, hang up immediately.