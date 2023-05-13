MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Some people in the Middletown area may have experienced a loud noise or saw something in the sky on Friday.

On the morning of Friday, May 13, people in the Middletown area reached out to 2 NEWS wanting to know what an unusual noise was and reported smoke in the area. Viewers said they believed it was coming from somewhere in the area of Cleveland-Cliffs Middletown Works.

Kjell Ogden works at a nearby business and provided a photograph, which showed smoke visible in the sky on Friday on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Middletown. When the noise was heard, Kjell described it as a “really loud clap and boom sound.” People from other businesses stepped outside to see what was going on too.

Courtesy: Kjell

Pat Persico is the Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Cleveland-Cliffs. Persico provided details into what happened on Friday in Middletown.

“All that occurred was hot metal came in contact with wet ground surface,” Persico told 2 NEWS.

After the metal came into contact, the senior director says people in the surrounding area of Middletown Works experienced a loud noise.

No one was injured, no damage was found and there was not an explosion.

2 NEWS reached out to International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1943 for comment, which represents some workers at Middletown Works. We have not yet heard back.