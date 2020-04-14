What to know before cutting your own hair

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for people to see their favorite hair stylist. With salons closed, many of us might be tempted to take hair styling into our own hands. The professionals at 937 Salon and Spa have some tips for the would-be do-it-yourself hair stylist.

“We are actually going to do a tutorial and will post it on our Facebook for moms that have to cut their kid’s hair at home, or if it’s the wife cutting the husband’s hair, we’re going to have a tutorial up on our page,” says Esther Laveck.

The videos can be found on the 937 Salon and Spa Facebook page, but Esther says her best advice might be to do nothing at all.

“Everybody is kind of in the same boat and even hair stylists, we’re used to having our hair nice and kept up but it’s not right now. So I would say this is a good time for women to give their hair a break from heat and coloring. When it comes to highlighting or bleaching or anything like that, we don’t recommend that, because that can turn into a major color correction and it’s not worth it,” she said.

She adds, “I know a lot of people still have to go to work and are getting desperate so if you have to do something at home, then so be it and we can be here when you come back.”

