MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a long winter, with cold and snow overstaying its welcome, but spring is here and with it the promise of warmer weather. Now is the chance for you to shake off that cabin fever with some outdoor activities.

Looking for ideas? Here are some suggestions for outdoor fun in the Dayton Area.

Lakes and rivers

It may still be a bit cold to swim right now, but summer heat is on its way. In the meantime, pack a picnic basket or a canoe and enjoy the beauty of these local water features and boat rentals.

Parks

The Dayton area has many parks with a variety of views and paths to walk, bike or hike. Check some of them out at the sites below.

Bike parks and trails

While cyclists are welcome at the parks shown above, the following parks and trails are bike-specific, so if you want to try a new trick, or do some mountain biking, check out some of the spots below.

Skate parks

If skateboards or rollerblades are more your thing, check out these locations to get moving.

Mini-Golf

If you’re the competitive sort, grab some friends and head to the golf course. These locations make easy fun for even the most inexperienced putters.

Concerts and plays

‘Soak up the Sun’ with Cheryl Crowe and more of your favorite artists at an outdoor concert this summer. Lots of concerts are coming to these outdoor venues this season, so grab a friend and enjoy some good music and fresh air.

If any of that sounds fun, check out this list of concerts coming to the Dayton area this summer.

Shopping

If you want to get some sunshine, but like the city sights, check out these places to walk around and window shop or get some fresh goodies.

And if you’re looking to get out of town, or even out of state for a bit, check out this list of the closest national parks to Dayton.

Is something missing from this list? let us know at Newstips@WDTN.com.