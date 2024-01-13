DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Winter storms bring wind gusts and cold temperatures. Have a plan in place before your power goes out.

The Miami Valley is experiencing a winter storm this weekend, meaning many residents have lost power, or are facing the possibility of losing power.

AES Ohio is reminding the Dayton region to have a plan and be ready in the event that your power goes out.

Be prepared

Before the storm hits, there are a few things you can do to stay ready in the event of a power outage.

Have an emergency storm kit ready. Include an emergency radio, mobile device chargers, flashlights, first-aid kit, batteries and other necessities. Having a few non-perishable food items and extra water will help too.

Develop an emergency plan with your household, so everyone knows what to do if the power goes out. Address any medical needs and make sure every adult knows the main electrical appliances to that will be affected.

AES also recommends residents bookmark the Outage webpage on their mobile device, so they can quickly report outages and stay up-to-date on outage status.

If your power goes out

If your power does go out during the winter storm, there are a few steps that should be taken to ensure everyone stays safe.

Residents should turn off all appliances, including furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump. This will help prevent a circuit overload when power is restored.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36-48 hours if the door stays closed and the freezer is fully loaded.

Open curtains and blinds during the day to allow sunlight to warm your home. Cover winters at night and gather in a central room if you have an alternative heat source like a fireplace. Make sure the room is ventilated properly before starting a fire.

If using portable generators, make sure there is enough space around the generator and keep it outside and away from combustible objects.

If the indoor temperature drops below 55 degrees, turn your faucets on slightly, as the constant drip will keep pipes from freezing.

AES Ohio reminds residents that when the power goes out, patience is important. Electrical companies have plans in place that they must follow to ensure power comes back on safely and efficiently.

“Typically, one of the first steps a company takes— to prevent injuries and fires— is to make sure that power is no longer flowing through downed lines,” AES says. “Restoration then proceeds based on established priorities.”

