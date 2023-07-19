DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — What would you do with $1 billion dollars?

Diane Mcglothin, cashier at Fat Daddy’s Road Dog, said “Retire forever. I’d buy my kids all their houses on one side of the country and then I move to another.”

Mcglothin said they have seen an increase in customers buying lottery tickets as of late. The estimated jackpot of tonight’s Powerball drawing is a whopping $1 billion with a cash value of $516.8 million, changing someone’s life overnight, and if you are the winner, there are steps to take before even claiming your prize.

Eric Ebbert, senior vice president of sales & marketing at River Valley Credit Union, said, “Well, first thing you want to do is make sure you put that ticket in a real safe spot. You’re not going be able to get your money unless you have the original ticket. So safe deposit box, safe at home, something that’s fireproof. Make sure that ticket is safe.

While you may want to buy a new house, or sports car, having a team of tax accountants, tax lawyer, and a financial advisor is one of the best ways to not go bankrupt.

Ebbert said, “This team is going to help you to put a plan together. It’s going to help you to maybe set up, you know, work with brokerage firms to park the money until it’s ready to invest. It’s going to help you with your investments. It’ll help you to set up a blind trust so that you can, you know, again, have the money available and to meet your goals.”

A massive increase in wealth will attract scammers and people looking for money, so having a person who can say no for you is a smart move.

Ebbert said, “All of the requests from family members, from the community, from charities, from anything, should run through this particular individual. They will be the ones who can say no, the money is tied up in investments or, you know, we can’t do that, or we’ll consider it.”

You will have plenty of time to get this team in place, with 180 days to claim your prize in Ohio, and you can do so anonymously.