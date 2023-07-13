DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you looking for an easy way to get rid of excess packaging? Montgomery County is hosting a Styrofoam recycling event this month.

On Saturday, July 29, Montgomery County Environmental Services will host the event in the parking lot of the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., Dayton. This event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the release said.

Participants can bring most kinds of Styrofoam material to this event, however, the county said that used food containers will not be accepted.