What happens next to estranged husband of Jackie Coles?

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The scene was quiet Wednesday after Jackie Coles’ body was found in her house Tuesday. Her estranged husband, Noel Coles, Jr., was taken into custody in Indiana Tuesday night for violating an order of protection Jackie had against him. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office still has not confirmed he is their suspect in this homicide.

Flowers and candles sit outside the home where 44-year-old Jackie Coles was found dead Tuesday morning. At around 7:30 deputies were called to the home on Weinland Street near Braun Street for a welfare check after a coworker told non-emergency dispatch something wasn’t right.

The caller said, “I’m on my way to work and I was talking to one of my coworkers and I heard some screaming and the phone dropped. I don’t know if she was arguing with her kids or not, but I know she has a protection order against her husband.”

The husband, Noel Coles, Jr. is a person of interest in Jackie’s death and was taken into custody around 7 pm Tuesday night in Hancock County, Indiana.

Major Andy Reynolds of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said, “He’s currently being held on a temporary protection violation from our county.” Reynolds said Coles, Jr. is awaiting extradition back to Ohio as they also follow other leads.

Reynolds said, “He could fight extradition at which time we’d have to get a Governor’s warrant. He’d go in front of a judge in Indiana. The judge would either deem if he comes back or doesn’t. Or he could sign off on the extradition, and we’d go pick him up.”

If Coles, Jr. refuses, Reynolds said the investigation is all up to science.