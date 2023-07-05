HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man in Butler County was struck by what is presumed to be celebratory gunfire on Independence Day.

According to the city of Hamilton, a man was hit by an object that fell from the sky while standing along a riverbank just north of the High-Main Bridge around 10 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was likely struck by a bullet from celebratory gunfire from a distance away.

The city said the man sustained minor injuries and he has since been treated and released from a local hospital.

Although the case was minor, the city is reminding residents against celebratory gunfire, saying “what goes up, must come down.”

The Hamilton Police Department is reportedly following up on this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-868-5811.