DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is reminding citizens of the dangers surrounding discharging a firearm into the air — even in a celebratory manner.

Firing shots into the air can be extremely dangerous, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Over the years, police have seen incidents of property damage and harm to individuals as a result of celebratory gunfire.

“Obviously what’s shot in the sky, obviously has to come down,” said Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department. “Some of the issues we’ve encountered over the years — that I’ve personally witnessed or been made aware of — is property damage such as houses struck, cars struck, businesses struck. We’ve actually had citizens injured by gunfire likely linked to celebratory gunfire.”

On New Year’s Eve in 2021 heading into 2022, Dayton police responded to 30 shooting calls between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:59 a.m.

Dayton police said that possible charges include criminal damaging, vandalism, inducing panic, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises among others. These charges can range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Henderson said, “We wanna ensure that our community members are safe, that our offices are safe. Just thinking about discharging a gun into the air, it’s not safe for anyone around.”

Anyone who witnesses a person discharging a firearm across a roadway, or any other suspicious or criminal activity, is asked to call 333-COPS for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.