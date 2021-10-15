(WDTN) – WDTN is proud to partner with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, Goodwill Easter Seals, The Drug Enforcement Agency and East End Services to air the one-hour special “WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio.”

Saturday, October 16

7-8 p.m.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, during a three-month period in 2020, out of every 100,000 Ohioans 11 died of a drug overdose. It is one of the highest drug death rates in the nation and for Ohio, it is an all-time record.

This also came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The men and women on the front lines say they are frustrated but determined, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who says he is frustrated but hopeful “Optimism means that I have data that suggests it’s getting better and right now that data is not there.

But (there are) things in the works that I have hope that we’re going to see better days,” Yost said.

Yost added his office seized 27 pounds of fentanyl last year alone.

In Montgomery County alone, more than 300 people died from an intentional overdose last year. Current data from public health shows we will eclipse that number by the end of 2021.

Following the special, 2 NEWS' Riley Phillips will host a live conversation on our Facebook page with Jim Whalberg from the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. They will be joined by Gail Dafler, Prevention Coordinator at Goodwill Easter Seals, Jason Schumacher, CFE, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration and Jan Lepore-Jentleson, Executive Director of WestCare Ohio., Inc. and East End Community Services.

