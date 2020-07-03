What does Montgomery County’s ‘Level 3’ designation from the state mean?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is reporting an increase of patients over the last three weeks. The trend is putting Montgomery County into Public Health Emergency 3, designated with a red code, under the state’s new advisory system. It is 1 of 7 counties with this designation. Level 3 means activities should be limited as much as possible, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

These levels are determined by the following 7 factors:

New cases per capita

Sustained Increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not congregate cases

Sustained increase in Emergency Room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained Increase in New

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed occupancy

Montgomery County has slowly been reopening, but as the holiday weekend approaches, Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, infectious disease specialist with Kettering Health, says a Level 3 designation means it’s time to pump the brakes on activities.

“It’s back to the basics. [Try] to stay away from large groups, [wear] a mask and [practice] good hand hygiene and cleanliness,” he explained.

The next and final level is Level 4, or purple code.

“That would essentially be going back into a lockdown where you’re only supposed to leave your house for supplies and food and necessary services,” said Dr. Weinstein. “I’m sure the governor and all of our health departments are hoping not to do that because of the financial impact.”

Dr. Weinstein does recommend continuing to follow CDC and health expert’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He says he believes it is possible to contain the spread and reverse the county’s public emergency level to a lower number.

“We had a spike in April. It never went away 100 percent, but it got to a really low level. Now we’re spiking again and we can get it down to a low level again if we follow these precaution,” he said.