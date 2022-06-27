Though every city in the U.S. has a distinctly American flavor, so many metropolitan areas display distinct signs of the immigrant populations that melded together to make the cities we know and love today. From Miami’s Little Havana to New York City’s Chinatown and Los Angeles’ Little Italy, cultural enclaves continue to thrive in modern metropolitan areas and help build colorful and diverse communities.

Many cultural and ethnic enclaves have become destinations for locals and tourists alike, but these visitors bring with them a mixed bag of consequences. On one hand, increased foot traffic allows small businesses and restaurants more opportunities for business, ushering in much-appreciated cash flow. On the other hand, rising demand for goods and services can cause prices to rise, hiking up the cost of living and potentially pushing poorer individuals and families out of the community.

The gentrification of ethnic enclaves is not new. The term “gentrification” was coined by Ruth Glass in the 1960s to describe the displacement of working class folks in London, but the first examples of gentrification can be traced back to the 18th century when wealthy landowners, or the “gentry,” began buying out small farmers who were struggling to accumulate the capital necessary to operate in England.

Today, ethnic enclaves continue to thrive despite the looming threats of gentrification and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. As one step towards understanding the history of these enclaves, ​​Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in Dayton in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Table 35 of the Twelfth Census details the immigrant population of every city in the U.S. with at least 25,000 inhabitants as of the turn of the last century.

Read on to find out more about the historical immigrant community in your home city or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Dayton

1 / 35Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#1. Germany

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 6,820

– Percent of foreign born residents: 67.84%

National

– Number of residents: 2,669,164

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%

– #1 most common country of origin

2 / 35FPG // Getty Images

#2. Ireland

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 1,258

– Percent of foreign born residents: 12.51%

National

– Number of residents: 1,619,409

– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%

– #2 most common country of origin

3 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#3. England

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 432

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.30%

National

– Number of residents: 843,491

– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%

– #4 most common country of origin

4 / 35Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#4. Canada

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 368

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.66%

National

– Number of residents: 1,183,225

– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%

– #3 most common country of origin

5 / 35Samuel Hopwood // Getty Images

#5. Russia

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 301

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.99%

National

– Number of residents: 424,372

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%

– #7 most common country of origin

6 / 35Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#6. Scotland

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 125

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.24%

National

– Number of residents: 234,699

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%

– #11 most common country of origin

7 / 35Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#7. France

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 116

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.15%

National

– Number of residents: 104,534

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #18 most common country of origin

8 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#8. Italy

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 115

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.14%

National

– Number of residents: 484,703

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%

– #6 most common country of origin

9 / 35UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images

#9. Switzerland

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 104

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.03%

National

– Number of residents: 115,959

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%

– #15 most common country of origin

10 / 35Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#10. Hungary

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 102

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.01%

National

– Number of residents: 145,815

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%

– #14 most common country of origin

11 / 35Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#11. Sweden

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 81

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.81%

National

– Number of residents: 574,625

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%

– #5 most common country of origin

12 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#12. Austria

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 58

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.58%

National

– Number of residents: 276,702

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%

– #10 most common country of origin

13 / 35Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#13. Poland

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 57

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.57%

National

– Number of residents: 383,595

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%

– #8 most common country of origin

14 / 35FPG // Getty Images

#14. Bohemia

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 30

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.30%

National

– Number of residents: 156,999

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%

– #12 most common country of origin

15 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#15. Wales

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 25

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.25%

National

– Number of residents: 93,744

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%

– #20 most common country of origin

16 / 35Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#16. Born at sea

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 17

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.17%

National

– Number of residents: 8,310

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #32 most common country of origin

17 / 35FPG // Getty Images

#17. China

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 15

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.15%

National

– Number of residents: 106,659

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%

– #16 most common country of origin

18 / 35Buyenlarge // Getty Images

#18. Norway

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 12

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.12%

National

– Number of residents: 338,426

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%

– #9 most common country of origin

19 / 35Print Collector // Getty Images

#19. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 11

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

National

– Number of residents: 11,928

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

– #27 most common country of origin

20 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#20. Denmark

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 10

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

National

– Number of residents: 154,616

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%

– #13 most common country of origin

21 / 35Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#21. Holland

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 9

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%

National

– Number of residents: 105,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #17 most common country of origin

22 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#22. Europe (not otherwise specified)

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 8

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

National

– Number of residents: 2,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #41 most common country of origin

23 / 35Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#23. Australia

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 7

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

National

– Number of residents: 7,041

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #34 most common country of origin

24 / 35ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images

#24. South America

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 5

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

National

– Number of residents: 4,814

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

– #35 most common country of origin

25 / 35Interim Archives // Getty Images

#25. Greece

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 5

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

National

– Number of residents: 8,655

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #31 most common country of origin

26 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#26. Africa

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 5

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

National

– Number of residents: 2,577

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #40 most common country of origin

27 / 35ullstein bild // Getty Images

#27. Spain

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 4

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

National

– Number of residents: 7,284

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #33 most common country of origin

28 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#28. Other countries

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 2

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 2,587

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #39 most common country of origin

29 / 35Alexander Alland, Jr. // Getty Images

#29. Mexico

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 2

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 103,445

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%

– #19 most common country of origin

30 / 35Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#30. India

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 2

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 2,069

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #42 most common country of origin

31 / 35Keystone-France // Getty Images

#31. Finland

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 2

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 63,440

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%

– #22 most common country of origin

32 / 35FPG // Getty Images

#32. Belgium

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 2

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 29,848

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%

– #24 most common country of origin

33 / 35Bettmann // Getty Images

#33. Turkey

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 1

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 9,949

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

– #30 most common country of origin

34 / 35David RUBINGER // Getty Images

#34. Roumania

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 1

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 15,043

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– #25 most common country of origin

35 / 35Historical // Getty Images

#35. Japan

Dayton, Ohio

– Number of residents: 1

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 81,590

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%

– #21 most common country of origin