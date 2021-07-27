What can Montgomery County renters expect once the US eviction moratorium ends?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — This Saturday, July 31, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s national eviction moratorium will come to an end, and many people in the Miami Valley face being removed from their homes.

With an increase of federal funding, The United Way of Greater Dayton reported 53,000 calls for assistance within the past year, that’s down from about 100,000 calls per year reported before the pandemic.

Montgomery County is bracing for an increase of complaints as the moratorium on evictions expires.

“We’ve seen over 3,000 applications that have been submitted in just over three months,” said Tawana Jones, the operations manager for Montgomery County Community Development.

“Instability certainly through the pandemic has been an ongoing issue,” said Jessica Jenkins, the assistant director of Montgomery County Human Services Planning & Development.

The county continues to let renters and landlords know that help is still available. The $27 million in rental assistance includes $15.8 million through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and an additional $12.5 million from the U.S. Treasury Department.

The money is available to Montgomery County residents impacted by the pandemic and can be used for rent and utilities. Anyone seeking mortgage assistance can get help through the Homeownership Center of Greater Dayton.

“If someone just needs a mutual party to help them talk through things with their landlord, a payment plan or an arrangement, that’s also available for folks as an option too,” said Jenkins.

With the moratorium ending this week, Jenkins and Jones said at-risk families should apply for help as soon as possible.

“We are concerned that we are going to see additional calls next week,” said Jones.

To apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, call the Helplink 211 service at 937-225-3000 or click here.