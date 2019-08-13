What are the worst speed traps in the Miami Valley?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Speeding tickets are a tough get for drivers.

Even if you were speeding and know you’re guilty, you can pay the fine, but there’s extra cost to insurance and there are points put against your license.

For many drivers, there’s the worst feeling of all – being had by a speed trap and the feeling you were taken advantage of.

“They are illegal in most states, even though many still do them,” Shelia Dunn of the National Motorists Association said. “We are against policing for profit and that’s what speed traps are for.”

Speedtrap.org lists speed traps submitted by users, which are then voted on by other users on the site. in Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties, 65 locations were named as speed traps by locals, ranging from locations on the interstate to small towns. The site has been online since the mid-2000s.

Small towns are often the biggest speed trap problem for motorists. For drivers traveling from out of the area, getting a ticket means not being able to return to fight it in court. And if you do, you are doing so against a judge, prosecutor, and police who probably know each other.

“These are towns you drive through once and you don’t come back,” Dunn said. “You can hire a local attorney, but they may not want to take your case because they have to deal with these people on a daily basis.”

Dunn said speed traps are part of the discussion of over-policing, which has now stretched to arguing over red-light cameras and speed cameras.

Dunn said she didn’t have data available, but talking to motorists across the country, there’s a feeling they are disproportionately used in poorer areas or areas with higher minority populations.

“They get targeted more than affluent communities, and it’s not right,” Dunn said. “Buffalo, NY is a prime example. It’s a fairly segregated city with a black mayor. When he asked the police chief to tell him what kinds of tickets were being issued most in minority communities, the chief didn’t have an answer, he said they didn’t keep the information.”

Top area speed traps according to speedtrap.org, National Motorists Association

Dayton

I-675 at mile-marker 15

I-75 at Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

S. Smithville Rd at Marimont Dr.

Hillcrest at Salem Ave.

Gettysburg Ave at Hoover Ave

Salem Avenue at Omega Baptist Church

S. Wilkinson St. at Court St.

Ohio 201 at I-70

Dorothy Lane at Woodman Dr.

Riverside Dr. at Springcreek Dr.

N. Main St. at Shiloh Springs Rd.

Wagner Ford Rd. at Willow View Cemetery

Riverside Dr. at Springfield St.

I-75 at Dryden Rd.

N. Fairfield Rd. at Indian Ripple Rd.

Beavercreek

N. Fairfield Rd. at Indian Ripple Rd.

U.S. 35 at N. Fairfield Rd.

Bellbrook

Wilmington-Dayton Rd. at Centerville Station Rd.

S. Linda Dr.

Franklin

Dayton-Oxford Rd. at Ohio 123

Cincinnati-Dayton Pike

Germantown

Ohio 725 at Brown Run Rd.

Astoria Rd. at Ohio 725

Huber Heights

I-70 milemaker 37

Bellefontaine Rd.

Brandt Pike at Chambersburg Rd.

Brand Pike at Powell Rd.

Jefferson Township

Ohio 4 at Germantown Pike

Kettering

Dorothy Lane at County Line Rd.

Marshall Rd. at Whipp Rd.

Stroop Rd. at Woodman Rd.

W. Dorothy Lane at Far Hills Ave.

S. Dixie Dr. 2400 block

Indian Ripple Rd at County Line Rd.

Far Hills Dr. at Rahn Rd.

Woodman Dr. at Dorothy Lane

Lebanon

U.S. 42 at Glosser Rd.

Miamisburg

Ohio 725 at Alex Rd.

Dixie Dr. at Chataqua Dr.

New Carlisle

Ohio 235 by New Carlisle Jeep

Oakwood

Entire town (highest vote total)

Acorn Rd. at Patterson Rd.

Shafor Blvd. at Irving Ave.

Shroyer Rd.

Far Hills Ave.

Piqua

Goodrich Giles Park on S. Main St.

Sidney

Sidney High School at Campbell St.

Wilson Health Hospital at Michigan St.

Old Gilardi’s Warehouse at Wapakoneta Ave.

Springfield

Leffels Lane at Yellow Springs St.

I-70 at U.S. 40

Upper Valley Mall at Upper Valley Pike Rd.

Springboro

Lower Springboro Rd at Ohio 741

Ohio 741 at Pennyroyal

McFray Farms at Tanglewood Dr.

Trotwood

Wolf Creek Rd. at Olive Rd.

Troy

McKaig Ave. at Dorsett St.

Ohio 202

Adams St. at Staunton Crossing

County Rd. 25A at Dye Mill Rd.

West Carrollton

Central Ave. at Elm St.

Xenia

Ohio 380 at Krepps Rd.

Yellow Springs