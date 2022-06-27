DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– With the latest Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the question remains if whether other rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution could also be at risk.

“It’s very hard to predict what this court is going to do because this court isn’t doing what prior courts have done,” said Wright State Professor Dr. Sean Wilson. “Prior conservatives wouldn’t have thrown Roe v. Wade out the window, they would’ve tried to work with it like Justice John Roberts wanted to.”

After Justice Clarence Thomas mentioned reconsidering Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges, Cedarville University Professor Dr. Marc Clauson believes those rights are here to stay.

“I really don’t think the court is in the mood to go along with that, those cases are very well established now especially contraceptives, they’re not going to do anything with that or the Obergefell case,” said Dr. Clauson.

On the other hand, Dr. Wilson believes the Supreme Court will take a second look at many historic rulings.

“There’s nothing that’s off the table, I can imagine a generation from now someone wanting to overturn Marbury v. Madison, there are no lines anymore,” said Dr. Wilson. “Once you start throwing out these huge foundational precedents, anything can happen.”

Whether Ohioans agree with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Dr. Clauson believes we may see a significant increase in voters come November.

“To anybody who’s already decided whether they support abortion or not, other people may say look since the two parties will make a deal about it, they may sway some voters who are in the middle and not sure yet,” said Dr. Clauson.

Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state’s “Heartbeat Bill” is now law.” That law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.