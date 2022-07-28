DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What would you do if you won the lottery?

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has grown to a $1.02 billion prize after 26 consecutive drawings without a winner. This makes it the fourth-largest lottery prize in the U.S.

The next drawing will be held on Friday, June 29, however, your chances of winning are one in 302.5 million.

While you wait to see who the winner will be, here are some million-dollar Dayton homes to dream over.

This home on 1762 West Rahn Road sold for $1,050,000 in June of 2022

(Photo by Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This home on Governors Trail sold for $1,050,000 in August of 2021

(Photo by Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This home on Olde Sterling Way sold for $1,050,000 in September of 2020

(Photo by Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This home on Hempstead Mews sold for $1,060,000 in April of 2020

(Photo by Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

If you do happen to win, here are two million-dollar homes currently for sale in and around Dayton

This Oakwood home is currently listed for $1,200,000

(Photo by Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This private Dayton home is currently listed for $1,200,000. Click here to see more photos.

(Photo by Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)