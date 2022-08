DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton home sales fell during the month of June, totaling 1,596, Dayton Realtors said, making a decrease of almost eight percent from June 2021 sales. At the same time, prices continued to climb.

The average price of a single-family home or condominium jumped to$256,349, Dayton Realtors said, but there are plenty of homes for sale that surpass that average.

Here is a list of homes sold recently in Dayton for $500,000 and above.

This house on Grants Trail sold for $500,000 on July 20

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This house on Saint Anne Way sold for $542,000 on July 20

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This house on Lighthouse Trail sold for $549,000 on July 18

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This house on Wooden Shoe Lane sold for $550,000 on July 13

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This house on Chartwell Drive sold for $550,000 on July 6

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This house on Woodbourne Trail sold for $520,000 on June 21

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This house on Crestridge Drive sold for $525,000 on June 6

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This house on Mad River Road sold for $515,000 on February 11

(Photo by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)