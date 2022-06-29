DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are still buying homes in Dayton, even as the average sale price for a Miami Valley home continues to rise. According to Dayton REALTORS, the average sale price jumped by 12 percent this year.
For prospective buyers in the Dayton area, here is a list of ten homes sold in May and June that fall below the average price of $236,530.
- This home at 4751 Kentfield Drive in Dayton sold on June 28
- This home at 1125 Devon Avenue in Dayton sold on June 27
- This home at 906 Avey Lane in Englewood sold on June 24
- This home at 58 Grantwood Drive in Dayton sold on June 21
- This home at 1732 Windemere Drive in Dayton sold on June 14
- This home at 2500 Olson Drive in Dayton sold on June 14
- This home on 7087 Maynard Avenue in Dayton sold on June 9
- This home on 164 Golfwood Drive in Dayton sold on May 20
- This home on 2417 Olson Drive in Dayton sold on May 13
- This home on 7500 Shalamar Drive in Dayton sold on May 13