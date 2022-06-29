DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are still buying homes in Dayton, even as the average sale price for a Miami Valley home continues to rise. According to Dayton REALTORS, the average sale price jumped by 12 percent this year.

For prospective buyers in the Dayton area, here is a list of ten homes sold in May and June that fall below the average price of $236,530.

This home at 4751 Kentfield Drive in Dayton sold on June 28

This home at 1125 Devon Avenue in Dayton sold on June 27

This home at 906 Avey Lane in Englewood sold on June 24

This home at 58 Grantwood Drive in Dayton sold on June 21

This home at 1732 Windemere Drive in Dayton sold on June 14

This home at 2500 Olson Drive in Dayton sold on June 14

This home on 7087 Maynard Avenue in Dayton sold on June 9

This home on 164 Golfwood Drive in Dayton sold on May 20

This home on 2417 Olson Drive in Dayton sold on May 13

This home on 7500 Shalamar Drive in Dayton sold on May 13

