Whaley visits Washington to join mayors’ call to action on gun legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joined with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill Monday, demanding action from President Trump and other lawmakers on gun legislation.

Whaley, who is in Washington, D.C. with a group from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, is pushing for a vote in the U.S. Senate on a bill that would require universal background checks for gun purchases.

“While the Senate and the House are getting back to work, I wish I was back home in Dayton,” Whaley said at a press conference with Sen. Sherrod Brown and other Senate Democrats.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a background check bill in February.

“Since February, Gilroy, Virginia Beach, Dayton, El Paso, Odessa and Midland,” Whaley said. “Just since February.”

During the press conference, Whaley and Sen. Brown reflected on the calls from Fifth Street to “do something.”

“This is our chance for the Senate to do something this week,” Brown said. “This is a chance for our country to do something. This is a chance for the president to do something.”

Republican Congressman Mike Turner, who represents Ohio’s 10th District, led a moment of silence to remember the Oregon District shooting victims at the Capitol Monday. He has advocated for magazine limits and a ban on the sale of military-style weapons since the August 4 shooting.

Rep. Turner urged his House colleagues to consider their “obligations” to those affected by mass shootings.

“Let’s work together to pass bipartisan bills that actually have a likelihood of becoming law and making our country safer,” Turner said.

President Donald Trump has not yet released a plan for gun legislation reform.

“We are talking about a lot of different things, but at the same time, we have to protect our Second Amendment very strongly,” Trump said.

A member of Whaley’s staff confirmed the mayor attended a meeting with the White House Monday. 2 NEWS is waiting to learn more details about what happened at that meeting.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.