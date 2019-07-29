Whaley urges residents to “Shop Dayton Strong”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley urged residents to shop Dayton stores and restaurants to support the local economy and the ongoing recovery effort following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

“Shop Dayton Strong is a reminder of the importance of supporting local businesses — not just as we continue to recover from storm impacts, but every day,” Mayor Whaley said. “We can all be proud of how the Dayton region has united to help those in need. Let’s continue with that spirit of unity and pride by shopping and spending our dollars locally when we can.”

Whaley encourages shoppers to post photos of them shopping in Dayton to social media using the hashtag #ShopDaytonStrong.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.