DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley is welcoming mayors from across the country to Dayton Friday for a meeting.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) said it will hold its Fall Leadership meeting from September 30 through October 2, 2021.

According to a release, the mayors will “examine challenges facing American cities, share solutions working locally, and discuss strategies for advancing USCM policy priorities.”