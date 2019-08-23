City establishes committee, fund to explore permanent Oregon District memorial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A committee has been created in the City of Dayton to discuss the creation of a permanent memorial to commemorate the Oregon District mass shooting on Aug. 4, the city announced Friday.

The committee began the discussions on Friday and was convened by Mayor Nan Whaley.

The work to establish a permanent memorial will be a long-term effort that will include input from the broader community, the Oregon District community, and the victims’ families, as well as survivors.

“This memorial will become a very important site for grieving and remembrance,” Mayor Whaley said in a release. “That is why it is especially important that our community plans together, plans carefully, and has respect for the people who were directly affected by the shooting. Many of those who live and work in the District are still struggling with the tragedy, and we want to be respectful and plan for a permanent memorial with the blessing of those who were and still are closest to the event.”

The Dayton Foundation has created a fund for those who would like to support the creation of the permanent memorial. Fund #8375 was created and donations can be submitted at The Dayton Foundation’s website or sent by mail to The Dayton Foundation (1401 S. Main Street., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409).

Committee members include:

Sandy Gudorf, Downtown Dayton Partnership

Sandy Hunt, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Victim Witness Division

Rob Jones, Ferncliff Cemetery and Oregon District resident

Chris Kershner, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

Dan “Wiley” Lafferty, Oregon District business owner

Michelle Lovely, Dayton Foundation

City Commissioner Chris Shaw

Natalie Skilliter, Corner Kitchen and Oregon District Business Association

Austin Smith, Ned Peppers and Hole in the Wall

Mike Parks, Dayton Foundation

Mayor Nan Whaley

Anyone who has an idea for the memorial or is interested in donating art should contact Darius Beckham at darius.beckham@daytonohio.gov or at 937-333-3659.

