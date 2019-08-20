Whaley to talk Dayton in a Decade event Tuesday

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will address the media Tuesday regarding the Dayton in a Decade event.

According to the city, she will talk about the importance of future planning in moments of crisis.

2 NEWS will stream the news conference live on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app at 11:45 am.

