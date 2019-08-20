Whaley to talk Dayton in a Decade event Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will address the media Tuesday regarding the Dayton in a Decade event.
According to the city, she will talk about the importance of future planning in moments of crisis.
