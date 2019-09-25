Whaley set to testify in D.C. for stronger gun control legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be in Washington D.C. Wednesday to testify in front of a Congressional committee to push for stronger gun control legislation.

Whaley made gun control reform her mission following the Oregon District mass shooting that left nine dead and 27 injured. On Wednesday, she will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on the subject of “Protecting America from Assault Weapons.”

Joining Whaley will be a doctor who helped victims during the El Paso mass shooting, law enforcement, and policy experts.

Whaley has traveled to D.C. several times since the tragedy in Dayton, pushing for changes to our nation’s gun laws. The house of Representatives passed a bill in February that would require universal background checks for gun purchases, however it has since stalled in the Senate.

Last week, Whaley and Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl joined other local and state leaders at the Ohio Statehouse, urging gun reform legislation and asking lawmakers to support Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s 17-point plan to limit gun violence.

The hearing on assault weapons is scheduled for 10 am Wednesday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.