Whaley says addressing gun violence is top of list at mayors conference in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Addressing gun control legislation is at the top of the list for Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 88th Winter Meeting, she told 2 NEWS Today in a live interview Thursday morning.

Nearly 300 mayors from across the country converged on Washington D.C. to advocate to the federal government on behalf of cities. Mayors can also learn best practices from each other in addressing different issues.

“It’s a really busy time,” Whaley told 2 NEWS. “It’s a great opportunity to use our voice on behalf of Daytonians.”

When talking about her top priority of addressing gun violence, Whaley pointed to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan leaving the conference Wednesday and flying back to Seattle after a shooting where one person died and multiple people were injured as a reason why gun violence needs to be acted upon.

“Unfortunately, that happens too regularly for our cities,” Whaley said. “That’s why you see mayors working so hard to see if we can get any sort of movement from a pretty inactive Senate and White House on the issues that really affect the everyday people in our community.”

Whaley pointed at the KKK rally, Memorial Day tornadoes (climate change), and the Oregon District mass shootings (gun violence) as examples of legislative inaction at the federal level.

“I want Washington to do something that’s meaningful for our community.”

Whaley said. “These are all national issues that have just been completely ignored in the city for the past few years and we want action.” “We can take care of ourselves, we’re a gritty, resilient city that doesn’t count on anyone else. But we want action and a real partnership out of this city and we’re not really seeing that.”