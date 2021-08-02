LIVE: Dayton updates indoor masking policy for all city buildings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, along with officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, updated the city’s COVID-19 procedures during a news conference Monday.

Shelley Dickstein, Dayton’s city manager, said that effective immediately, all city employees will be required wear a mask while inside city buildings — regardless of vaccination status. This also applies to anyone entering and staying inside these buildings.

This comes as the Ohio Department of Health is tracking a steady increase in cases across the state. Montgomery County has now shifted from having a “substantial” level of community transmission to “high,” which is the highest designation given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

