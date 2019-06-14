Whaley, MVCAP awarded grant from U.S. Conference of Mayors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, on behalf of Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s (MVCAP) Employment Legal Clinic, was awarded a grant from U.S. Conference of Mayors Friday.

The grant, worth $10,000, recognizes “cities with innovative programs or policies that foster economic mobility and income stability efforts for its residents.”

The MVCAP Employment Legal Clinic provides one-on-one assistance to reinstate suspended driver’s licenses, secure driving privileges, and seal criminal records for Montgomery County residents living on the economic margins, in an attempt to remove barriers to employment and self-sufficiency.

“In a community like Dayton, losing a driver’s license can mean losing a job,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said. “The work of the MVCAP Employment Legal Clinic to restore driving privileges and remove other barriers to employment is crucial for breaking cycles of poverty in our community.”

Whaley and MVCAP President and CEO Cherish Cronmiller accepted the grant at a ceremony Friday at the Dayton Municipal Court.

“Our Legal Clinic sees the impact a suspended license has on a family every day,” Cherish Cronmiller, President and CEO of Miami Valley CAP, said. “License suspensions are our most common cases. Since May 2017 we’ve assisted over 480 clients and counting. The legal assistance we provide fills an unmet need in our community. We’re beyond grateful for the support this award will provide to families seeking to remove the legal barriers in their path to self-sufficiency.”

Congratulations @MVCAP on the recognition from @usmayors for their Employment Legal Clinic, which helps people restore their driving privileges and their transportation to work. pic.twitter.com/xxtuiCNLN0 — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) June 14, 2019

