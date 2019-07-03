Whaley elected to U.S. Conference of Mayors leadership

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was elected to a leadership position with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

At the organization’s annual meeting last weekend, Whaley was elected as second vice-president, which puts her in line to become president of the conference in 2021.

“I’m so honored to take on this new responsibility as a leader among my peer mayors,” Whaley said. “I have found the Conference to be a tremendous opportunity to learn from other mayors and bring resources back to Dayton.”

Whaley has held a number of leadership and chair positions with the Conference and has served on the Board of Trustees since 2016.

Mayor Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, Mich. was elected president and Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville was elected vice president.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.