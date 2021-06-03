Whaley, DeWine discuss gun control legislation following Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Following a shooting in Springfield that sent six people to the hospital, Governor Mike DeWine is renewing calls for gun control legislation.

In 2019, following the Oregon District mass shooting, DeWine proposed the STRONG Ohio bill which included a provision that increased punishments for people who buy and trade firearms despite being legally prohibited from possessing one.

“Ultimately it gives the judge in his or her discretion the opportunity to determine what that sentence might be,” explained DeWine.

DeWine and law enforcement officials say a majority of gun violence is carried out by repeat offenders. “Having a weapon under disability” stems from certain circumstances, including a conviction, that legally bar people from owning and trading firearms.

“We are seeing violence generally in our cities and many times these are individuals who are repeat violent offenders,” said DeWine. “Targeting them is something we need to do if we’re going to preserve order and safety.”

The STRONG Ohio bill was not passed by the Ohio General Assembly. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said DeWine, her opponent for governor, should be doing more to pass legislation and that she supports more gun control measures.

“He has watered down his positions on guns to the point that they are non-existent. I want the legislation that’s common sense, that 9 out of 10 Ohioans agree with [like] universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole and making sure that ‘Stand Your Ground’ is not the law of Ohio that makes our communities less safe,” she said. “This is about our safety and keeping our communities safe.