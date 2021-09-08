Whaley: Bribery claims ‘baseless and categorically untrue’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is denying bribery accusations after her name appeared in recently unsealed federal documents.

Two search warrant applications unsealed last week allege that Whaley accepted cash payments from a local demolition company. FBI filed for the search warrant in 2013 and 2014. In those documents, agents say they heard phone conversations where Whaley was accused of accepting cash payments, including one as large as $50,000.

One of the people making the claims is Steve Rauch, the owner of Steve Rauch Inc., who was indicted on federal corruption charges in 2019. Rauch pleaded guilty in 2020. Several others were indicted as part of the corruption probe, including Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams and city employee Roshawn Winburn.

Former Dayton mayor Rhine McLin was also named in the affidavit and accused of receiving even larger sums of money. Whaley was not charged with any crimes and the Department of Justice says there is no ongoing investigation involving Whaley.

Mayor Whaley released the following statement regarding the allegations: