Dayton Police: 15 arrested after protests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said at least 15 people were arrested and several members of law enforcement injured following protests in the City of Dayton on Saturday.

“This was a very challenging night for regional law enforcement,” Biehl said during a news conference with Mayor Nan Whaley on Saturday night. “In some cases, there were public disorder, property damage, and assaults on police officers. It was a difficult and challenging night for the men and women of law enforcement, who did a fabulous job maintaining order in a way that was compliant with the law, policy and practice.”

Several officers were injured but maintained their positions. He said one Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy had an injured ankle and was transported for treatment. There was property damage in areas of the city, but Dayton Police haven’t made an assessment yet.

Biehl said 15 people were arrested but expected that number to go up as more people were processed. He said two of the arrests were for felonies and a third of those weren’t from the city.

“I think the majority of people who came downtown to show their voices were peaceful and thoughtful,” Whaley said. “Unfortunately, what we are seeing are some people who may not be from our community who are coming to start problems and not here for the issue at hand.”

Biehl said he regularly sends video to DPD personnel of incidents that occur across the country. He said the department began assessing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis shortly after the incident. Floyd died while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer, who had his knee on his neck while Floyd repeated he couldn’t breathe. The officer has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene were also fired.

“(We had) a discussion early on about this tragedy and the possible ripple effects it could have in our community,” Biehl said. “This wasn’t an isolated case we discussed, we talk about incidents that happen across the country.”

Whaley said the city would have another news conference on Sunday.

