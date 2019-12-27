Whaley among those who donated to New Year’s Resolution blood drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 180 people showed up to the Community Blood Center Friday for the New Year’s Resolution Blood Drive.

The Community Blood Center challenged people to set a goal to help save lives in 2020. First time and veteran donors were invited to the center on South Main Street.

Everyone who registered received a free winter scarf and a Cinemark movie ticket.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was among the donors, stressing the importance of donating blood, especially after tragedy strikes.

“We know that our community will never be the same after 2019, and so as we look to 2020, we think about ways we can continue to be a strong community,” Mayor Whaley said. “And one thing we want everybody to consider is becoming a regular blood donor.”

The Community Blood Center is holding another blood drive on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 from 7 am to 4 pm. 188 people showed up to the blood drive on Friday.

