DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The “WGI Sport of the Arts World Championships” has returned to the Gem City.

WGI — or Winter Guard International — features indoor color guard, percussion, and winds competitions and also serves as the governing body for those activities.

The Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau reported that approximately 50,000 people are expected at the 2023 World Championships.

Activities will be taking place at multiple of Dayton venues including UD Arena, Dayton Convention Center and Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Color guard events are set to take place April 13-15, percussion events April 20-22 and winds April 22-23.

