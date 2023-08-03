DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Winter Guard International (WGI) is celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2023. This year marks the 36th year the event has been held in Dayton.

The WGI World Championships is the largest annual convention in the Dayton area. In April, the two week event brought in an estimated 60,000 performers and spectators, plus a combined economic impact of more than $18 million dollars to the area.

On Thursday, the organization announced it is planning to stay in the Miami Valley through the 2031 season.

Jacquelyn Powell is the president & CEO at Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says the center and bureau is glad to have the organization stay in Dayton.

“I think one of the great things that keeps this group in our community is that we are friendly and welcoming community,” Powell said. “We have great hospitality partners who are showing up everyday, who are making these folks feel welcome, to feel like it is their home, and it is their home away from home.”

WGI’s Sport of the Arts produces indoor color guard, percussion and wind ensemble competitions.