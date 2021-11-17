DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Westwood Elementary is holding a grand opening for its new book vending machine at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 17.

According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, this vending machine is just like a traditional one, except instead of a bag of chips or soda, it dispenses books.

The school said that by rewarding students with tokens for the machine, it hopes to promote literacy and make students excited to read.

Students can earn tokens by having good attendance, following directions and showing other positive behaviors, the school said.

The event will be held at the Westwood Elementary School at 2805 Oakridge Drive in Dayton.