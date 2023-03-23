DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Westside Makerspace has been granted more than $1 million to develop a facility to house their program.

The City of Dayton is investing in career training and entrepreneur development by granting $1,025,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the organization.

The space will be run by the Greater Dayton Union Cooperative Initiative. It will provide technology and training to people in the community to learn new skills for jobs or to launch their own small businesses.

Since 2021, the Westside Makerspace pilot program has been operating in the west branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

