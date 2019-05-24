Westbound US-35 reopened after crash in Greene County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) [ + - ]

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - The westbound lanes of US-35 are back open after a crash closed the road in Beavercreek Township Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided on US-35 at Trebein Road.

Trooper Mark McNeely of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post told 2 NEWS a semi came to a stop in the right lane and the pickup was unable to stop in time, striking the rear of the semi.

The driver of the pickup will be cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

