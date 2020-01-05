UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-70

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The westbound lanes of I-70 near Hoke Road were shut down for nearly an hour due to a crash.

The Dayton Post of the State Highway Patrol confirmed that both westbound lanes are back open after to a two-vehicle crash blocked traffic. The crash happened just before 4:00.

Police confirmed that multiple people were transported to the hospital, but at this time it is unclear how many were transported or the extent of injuries.

