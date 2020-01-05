Breaking News
5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-70

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

Police Lights

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The westbound lanes of I-70 near Hoke Road were shut down for nearly an hour due to a crash.

The Dayton Post of the State Highway Patrol confirmed that both westbound lanes are back open after to a two-vehicle crash blocked traffic. The crash happened just before 4:00.

Police confirmed that multiple people were transported to the hospital, but at this time it is unclear how many were transported or the extent of injuries.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS