Video in player above is from thediscovery of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in Vandalia in July 2023
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County’s mosquito control program has once again detected a positive sample of West Nile Virus in Vandalia.
Despite this detection in a mosquito sample, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County so far in 2023, reported PHDMC.
In 2022, only three human cases were reported.
In response to the positive identification, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will spray the area surrounding the Vandalia Rec Center on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at dusk. The exact time of the spray will be weather-dependent and signs will placed in the area.
Precautions you can take
PHDMC recommends the following precautions you can take to reduce your risk:
- Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET
- Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks during hours mosquitos are most active
- Wear light-colored clothing which is reportedly less attractive to mosquitos
- Utilize screens on the windows and doors of your home
- Ensure that all gutters are clean and draining properly
- Get rid of standing water in your yard
For more information, PHDMC said to call 937-225-4362 or click here.