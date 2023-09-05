Video in player above is from thediscovery of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in Vandalia in July 2023

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County’s mosquito control program has once again detected a positive sample of West Nile Virus in Vandalia.

Despite this detection in a mosquito sample, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County so far in 2023, reported PHDMC.

In 2022, only three human cases were reported.

In response to the positive identification, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will spray the area surrounding the Vandalia Rec Center on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at dusk. The exact time of the spray will be weather-dependent and signs will placed in the area.

Precautions you can take

PHDMC recommends the following precautions you can take to reduce your risk:

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET

Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks during hours mosquitos are most active

Wear light-colored clothing which is reportedly less attractive to mosquitos

Utilize screens on the windows and doors of your home

Ensure that all gutters are clean and draining properly

Get rid of standing water in your yard

For more information, PHDMC said to call 937-225-4362 or click here.