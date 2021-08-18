West Nile Virus makes its way into Greene County mosquito population

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) is reporting that a mosquito sample collected in the Bellbrook area tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Like in Clark County, the sample was collected for the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as part of their Vector-Borne Disease Program. The sample was taken between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 in the area south of State Route 725, north of Sugarcreek MetroPark and west of Lakeman Drive.

Public Health has treated the area with larvicide to reduce the adult mosquito population

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) reported its first positive sample July 26 and has since identified 11 more samples with West Nile Virus. Most of the county’s samples were collected in and around Springfield, just north of Xenia.

While out and about in Greene County public health officials recommend that you:

Apply repellents on exposed skin

Wear long sleeves and pants

Stay indoors when you can

Public health also recommends eliminating standing pools of water, like birdbaths, gutters, old tires, unused pools, boats and buckets, particularly after a heavy rain.

For more information about mosquito control or to contact Environmental Health Services, call (937) 374-5607.