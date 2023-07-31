DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County Health District announced on Monday that a sample of West Nile Virus has been found in Lebanon.

According to a release, the WCHD and the Ohio Department of Health found one positive sample of West Nile Virus during the mosquito trapping season. The mosquito was found at Miller Ecological Park in Lebanon.

The WCHD is warning the community to take precautions during outdoor activities such as sporting events and concerts. There are many ways to reduce the risk of being bit, including ensuring your home windows and doors have tightly fitted screens, emptying outdoor items that might hold standing water and using a DEET bug repellant of at least %30 concentration.

For more tips on preventing mosquito bites, you can read the release here or visit the Warren County Health District website.