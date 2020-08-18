West Nile virus found in more areas of Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) said Tuesday it has found more evidence of West Nile virus in the county.

The CCCHD has continued to collect mosquito samples with traps throughout the county and submit those samples to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) for testing by the U.S. Center for Disease Control as part of our Vector-Borne Disease program. Health officials said recent samples collected in the western, central, and southern regions of the City of Springfield have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

In early August, officials found the virus in samples collected in the west side of Springfield, Northridge, and the Village of North Hampton.

There is no specific treatment for WNV infection, and care is based on symptoms. The best way to avoid the West Nile Virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites: AVOID, PLAN, STOP

AVOID:

Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors as much as possible.

PLAN:

If traveling, check ahead of time for travel advisories, and plan accordingly.

Have EPA approved mosquito repellent and longs pants and shirts available to avoid bites.

Do outside activities at times when mosquito activity is less.

STOP:

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property (even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitos).

Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips. You may also opt to utilize air conditioning instead of open windows if possible.

The Clark County Combined Health District will inspect the affected areas and work with property owners to reduce breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which is safe for humans and pets.

Informational flyers will be distributed in the affected areas and these areas will also be misted with Duet when weather permits to reduce the adult mosquito population. While safe for humans and pets, those with concerns can opt out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing the request and their address to environmental@ccchd.com.

