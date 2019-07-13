West Nile Virus found in Clark County mosquitoes

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A recent mosquito sample collected in Clark County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus (WNV) is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes and can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) is trapping mosquitos throughout the county looking for mosquito-borne illness. The sample that tested positive was collected in the south end of Enon in Mad River Township.

Mosquitos become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds. They then spread the illness to humans and other animals when they bite.

Around 80 percent of people infected with West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know ahead of time if you will develop and illness or not.

The best way to avoid the West Nile Virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites: AVOID, PLAN, STOP

AVOID: Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors as much as possible.



PLAN: If traveling, check ahead of time for travel advisories, and plan accordingly. Have EPA approved mosquito repellent and longs pants and shirts available to avoid bites. Do outside activities at times when mosquito activity is less.



STOP: Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property (even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitos). Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips. You may also opt to utilize air conditioning instead of open windows if possible.



The CCCHD is working with property owners in the affected area to reduce breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis (Bti), which is safe for humans.

They will also mist the affected area with Duet to reduce the adult mosquito population when weather permits. While safe for humans and pets, residents who have a concern about misting may opt out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing their request to environmental@ccchd.com.

For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.