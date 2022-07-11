CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A recent mosquito sample collected in Clark County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) said Monday, July 11 the sample was taken from the South Charleston area. It’s the first positive sample for the virus collected in 2022.

The department is inspecting the affected area, working to reduce the insect population, distributing informational flyers and continuing to monitor for West Nile Virus.

According to the release, the virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes and can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord.

Most people who are infected won’t show symptoms, and there is no specific treatment for the infection.

CCCHD said the best way to avoid the infection is by preventing mosquito bites which can be done by doing the following:

Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors as much as possible

If traveling, check ahead of time for travel advisories, and plan accordingly

Do outside activities at times when mosquito activity is less.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property (even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitos)

Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips. You may also opt to utilize air conditioning instead of open windows if possible

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit www.ccchd.com.