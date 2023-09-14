CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Washington Township.

Dayton and Montgomery County’s mosquito control program identified the mosquito in a trap set up along Marshall Road. It is not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive, but residents are made aware so they can take preventative measures.

Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health works to educate the public about the diseases mosquitos carry and how to prevent mosquito bites.

How can you protect yourself from West Nile Virus? Use EPA-approved bug repellant and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants during dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active. Repair doors and screens in your home and remove standing water from your yard to lessen the mosquito activity around you.

Public Health is working to coordinate a broad spray treatment. More information about locations and dates will be released soon.